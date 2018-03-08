Pattern 8 Reales 1809 M IG. Bronze (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 8 Reales 1809 with mark M IG. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Сondition AU (1)