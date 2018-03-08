Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 8 Reales 1809 M IG. Bronze (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 8 Reales 1809 M IG Bronze - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse Pattern 8 Reales 1809 M IG Bronze - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 27 g
  • Diameter 41 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 8 Reales 1809 with mark M IG. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1809 M IG (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

