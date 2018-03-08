Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 8 Reales 1809 M IG. Bronze (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Variety: Bronze
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 27 g
- Diameter 41 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 8 Reales 1809 with mark M IG. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search