Pattern 320 Reales 1812 M RS. Copper (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 27 g
- Diameter 35 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 320 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 320 Reales 1812 with mark M RS. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
