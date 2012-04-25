Pattern 320 Reales 1812 M RS. Copper (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 320 Reales 1812 with mark M RS. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition VF (1)