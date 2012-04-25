Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 320 Reales 1812 M RS. Copper (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 320 Reales 1812 M RS Copper - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse Pattern 320 Reales 1812 M RS Copper - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 27 g
  • Diameter 35 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 320 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 320 Reales 1812 with mark M RS. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 320 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

