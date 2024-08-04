80 Reales 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1812 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

