Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 80 Reales 1812 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 80 Reales 1812 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1812 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (25)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1213 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 80 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search