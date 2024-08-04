Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1812 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1213 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
