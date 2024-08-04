Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 80 Reales 1811 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 80 Reales 1811 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
744 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Wannenes Art Auction - May 22, 2023
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Spain 80 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 80 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

