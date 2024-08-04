80 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (40) VF (71) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) XF45 (4) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (5) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (17)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Goldberg (2)

Grün (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (7)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (2)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (12)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (1)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (11)

Spink (2)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (6)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (2)

Varesi (2)

WAG (2)

Wannenes Art Auction (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)