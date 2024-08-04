Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
744 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
