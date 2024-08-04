Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
80 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 80 Reales 1810 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 80 Reales 1810 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 15, 2009.

Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1431 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
