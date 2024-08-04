Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 15, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (6)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Leu (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1431 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search