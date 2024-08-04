80 Reales 1809 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1809 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (18) XF (45) VF (120) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (3) DETAILS (5) Service PCGS (4) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (51)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

BAC (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (20)

Chaponnière (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (3)

Grün (2)

HAYNAULT (2)

Heritage (10)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (10)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (1)

ibercoin (2)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (10)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Nihon (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (21)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (9)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (5)

VINCHON (2)