Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1809 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1809 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
