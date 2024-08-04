Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1809 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 80 Reales 1809 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 80 Reales 1809 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1809 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 31, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

