Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
320 Reales 1810 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 320 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1810 with mark M RS. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1420 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18402 $
Price in auction currency 16800 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
14494 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
