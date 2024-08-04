Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

320 Reales 1810 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 320 Reales 1810 M RS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 320 Reales 1810 M RS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 320 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1810 with mark M RS. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1420 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (3)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18402 $
Price in auction currency 16800 EUR
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
14494 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M RS at auction Herrero - December 11, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 320 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

