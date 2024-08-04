320 Reales 1810 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1810 with mark M RS. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1420 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (19) XF (28) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) DETAILS (4) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (12) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Cayón (3)

cgb.fr (2)

Chaponnière (1)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

JMPG (1)

Künker (6)

MDC Monaco (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Palombo (3)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)