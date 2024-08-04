Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

320 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 320 Reales 1810 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 320 Reales 1810 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 320 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2373 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 24,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16430 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Varesi - May 13, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date May 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Bertolami - April 30, 2014
Seller Bertolami
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

