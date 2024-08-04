320 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2373 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 24,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

