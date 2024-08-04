Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
320 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 320 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2373 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 24,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16430 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
