20 Pesetas 1814 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1814
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1814 . This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2588 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
