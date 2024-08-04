Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1814 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1814 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 20 Pesetas 1814 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1814 . This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3832 $
Price in auction currency 3550 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2588 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

