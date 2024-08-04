20 Pesetas 1814 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1814 . This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

