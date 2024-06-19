Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2535 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 30, 2011.
