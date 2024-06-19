8 Maravedís 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2535 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 30, 2011.

Сondition VF (8) F (44)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (22)

Cayón (7)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (7)

ibercoin (5)

Jesús Vico (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Tauler & Fau (1)