Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1813 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 8 Maravedís 1813 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2535 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 30, 2011.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

