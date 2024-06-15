Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1812 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 8 Maravedís 1812 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • ibercoin (9)
  • Jesús Vico (9)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search