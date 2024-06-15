8 Maravedís 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
