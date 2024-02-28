Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1811. No mint mark (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Variety: No mint mark

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1811 No mint mark - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 8 Maravedís 1811 No mint mark - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1811 . No mint mark. This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

