Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1811. No mint mark (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Variety: No mint mark
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1811 . No mint mark. This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search