8 Maravedís 1811. No mint mark (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1811 . No mint mark. This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition VF (5)