Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Cayón (7)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (6)
- Nomisma (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search