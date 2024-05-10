Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1811 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 8 Maravedís 1811 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

