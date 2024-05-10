8 Maravedís 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

