8 Maravedís 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
