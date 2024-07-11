8 Maravedís 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

