Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4199 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

