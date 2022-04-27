Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4199 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
