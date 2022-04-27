4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1814 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4199 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (8) F (2)