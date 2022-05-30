Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting". Inscription "QUABTOS" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Variety: Inscription "QUABTOS"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting". Inscription "QUABTOS". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
