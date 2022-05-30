4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting". Inscription "QUABTOS" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting". Inscription "QUABTOS". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition VF (3) F (1)