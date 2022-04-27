Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search