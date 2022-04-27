Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 26, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition F
Selling price

