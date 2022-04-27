4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1812 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Сondition VF (4) F (3)