Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting" at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting" at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1811 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
