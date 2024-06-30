4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1811 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) F (1)