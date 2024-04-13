Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1810 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1810 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387960 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 92. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 26, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 92 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
