4 Cuartos 1810 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1810 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387960 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 92. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition VF (5) F (2) Service PCGS (1)