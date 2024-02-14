4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2568 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place May 25, 2010.

Сondition VF (9) F (1)