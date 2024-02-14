Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2568 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place May 25, 2010.

Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

