4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1809 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2568 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place May 25, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
