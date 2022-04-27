Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4185 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
