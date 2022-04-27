Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4185 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting" at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1808 "Casting", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search