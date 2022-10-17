Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1814 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2416 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (30)
- Cayón (5)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (14)
- ibercoin (4)
- Numis.be (1)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search