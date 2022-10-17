Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1814 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1814 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1814 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2416 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 15, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1814 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1814 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search