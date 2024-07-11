Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
