Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1810 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1810 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (25)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1810 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1810 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search