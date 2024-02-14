Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 748. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VAuctions
Date March 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
