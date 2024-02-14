4 Cuartos 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 748. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

