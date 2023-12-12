2 Cuartos 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

