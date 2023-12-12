Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Cuartos 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 Cuartos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
