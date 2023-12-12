Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Cuartos 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 2 Cuartos 1810 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 2 Cuartos 1810 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 2 Cuartos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - March 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Cuartos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

