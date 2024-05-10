Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Cuartos 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 Cuartos
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
