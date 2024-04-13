Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Cuartos 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 Cuartos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Cuartos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
