2 Cuartos 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

