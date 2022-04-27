Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Cuarto 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
