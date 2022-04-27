1 Cuarto 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (7) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)