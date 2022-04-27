Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cuarto 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1813 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1 Cuarto 1813 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 26, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Search