Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cuarto 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1811 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1 Cuarto 1811 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 5, 2018.

Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

