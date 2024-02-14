Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Cuarto 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 5, 2018.
