1 Cuarto 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 5, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (36) F (5)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (23)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (7)

Katz (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Tauler & Fau (2)