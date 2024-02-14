Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Cuarto 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 121. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (26)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search