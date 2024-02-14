1 Cuarto 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 121. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (36) F (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (26)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (2)

Numis.be (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)