1 Cuarto 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (25)
- Cayón (5)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
