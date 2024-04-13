1 Cuarto 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

