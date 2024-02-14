Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cuarto 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1808 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1 Cuarto 1808 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 26, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1808 at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

