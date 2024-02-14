Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Cuarto 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1808
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
