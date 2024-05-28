40 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74660 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 340. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.

