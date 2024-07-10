Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

40 Céntimos de escudo 1868. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 40 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Céntimos de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

