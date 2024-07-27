40 Céntimos de escudo 1867. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1867 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2369 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

