20 Reales 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

