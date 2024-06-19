Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (9)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search