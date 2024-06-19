Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Reales 1850 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1850 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Jesús Vico - July 11, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

