Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1850 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (450) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (114)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Boule (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (6)
- Cayón (39)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (2)
- CoinsNB (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (76)
- ibercoin (21)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (4)
- Monedalia.es (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Silicua Coins (6)
- Soler y Llach (108)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (36)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 22
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search