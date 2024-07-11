20 Reales 1850 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (12) AU (13) XF (103) VF (297) F (20) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (3) VF30 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (114)

Baldwin's (1)

Boule (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (6)

Cayón (39)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (2)

CoinsNB (4)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (76)

ibercoin (21)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (4)

Monedalia.es (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Silicua Coins (6)

Soler y Llach (108)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (36)

V. GADOURY (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)