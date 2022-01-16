Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1850 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
24965 $
Price in auction currency 21000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
26018 $
Price in auction currency 23000 EUR
