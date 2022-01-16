20 Reales 1850 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF61 (1) Service NGC (1)