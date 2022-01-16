Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1850 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Reales 1850 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1850 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 20 Reales 1850 M DG at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 M DG at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
24965 $
Price in auction currency 21000 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1850 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
26018 $
Price in auction currency 23000 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1850 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

