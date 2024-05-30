Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1842 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1842 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (4)
- Herrero (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1728 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1415 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
