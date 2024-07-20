Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1849 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88326 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
