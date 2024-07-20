20 Reales 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1849 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88326 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

