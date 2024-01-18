20 Reales 1840 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1840 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (6) F (1)