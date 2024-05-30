Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1838 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Reales 1838 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1838 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1838 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33958 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1838 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
