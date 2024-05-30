20 Reales 1838 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1838 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33958 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (15) VF (52) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (2) Service NGC (3)

