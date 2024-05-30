Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1838 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1838 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33958 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (23)
- Cayón (10)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (3)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Nomisma (2)
- Soler y Llach (14)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search