Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1834 M NC (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Reales 1834 M NC - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1834 M NC - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1834 with mark M NC. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1743 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Rauch - November 18, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M NC at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

