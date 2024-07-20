Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1834 M NC (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1834
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1834 with mark M NC. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1743 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
