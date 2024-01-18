Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1834 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Reales 1834 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1834 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1834 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (4)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9097 $
Price in auction currency 8700 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
10105 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1834 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
