20 Reales 1834 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1834 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.

