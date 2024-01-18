Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1834 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1834
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1834 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9097 $
Price in auction currency 8700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
10105 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
