Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1863 "Type 1855-1864". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1863 "Type 1855-1864" 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1863 "Type 1855-1864" 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1863 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

