Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1863 "Type 1855-1864". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1863 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
