Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1859. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1859 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88123 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,150. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2068 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
662 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
