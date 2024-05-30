Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1857 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 245,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******


