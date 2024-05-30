20 Reales 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1857 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 245,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (8) VF (40) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (21)

Cayón (9)

CNG (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (4)

Nihon (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)