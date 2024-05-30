Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1857 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1857 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1857 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 245,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Cayón (9)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Nihon - December 13, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1857 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search