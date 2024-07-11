Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1864 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31412 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
