Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1863 "Type 1855-1864". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1863 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1703 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (24)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (11)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (13)
- ibercoin (3)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
