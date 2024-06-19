Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1863 "Type 1855-1864". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1863 "Type 1855-1864" 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1863 "Type 1855-1864" 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1863 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1703 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1863 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search