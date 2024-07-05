Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
