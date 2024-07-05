Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864" 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864" 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (25)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (15)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (21)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1862 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search